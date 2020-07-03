Mozambique: 15 More Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have diagnosed a further 15 cases of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic to 918.

Speaking at a Ministry of Health press conference in Maputo on Thursday, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said that, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 30,939 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 666 of them in the previous 24 hours. 538 of these tests took place in public facilities, and 128 in private laboratories.

Of those tested in the public sector, 131 were from Gaza, 119 from Maputo province, 74 from Manica, 57 from Nampula, 53 from Cabo Delgado, 37 from Tete, 53 from Maputo City, 30 from Niassa, and two from Zambezia. Marlene did not give any breakdown for the origin of the tests made in the private sector.

Of the 666 tests, 651 were negative, and 15 people tested positive for Covid-19. All are Mozambican citizens. Five are children under 15 years of age.

Ten of the new cases are from Cabo Delgado - six from the provincial capital, Pemba, and four from Mueda district. One case is from Nampula city, and one is from Lichinga, capital of Niassa province. There were also two cases from Maputo province (one from Matola city, and one from Manhica district), and one from the Gaza provincial capital of Xai-Xai.

Following standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 15 have been placed under home isolation, and their contacts are now being traced.

Marlene said that another Covid-19 patient has been hospitalized (in an isolation ward in Matola). This brings to seven the number of patients hospitalized - the others are two in Nampula, one in Maputo City, one in Tete, one in Beira and one in Gaza.

One more patient (from Niassa) has made a full recovery from Covid-19. This brings the number of recoveries to 249.

The geographical breakdown by province of the 918 cases, as of Thursday, was as follows: Nampula, 300; Cabo Delgado, 277; Maputo city, 139; Maputo province, 102; Tete, 24; Sofala, 23; Niassa, 15; Zambezia, 14; Inhambane, 13; Gaza, eight; Manica, three.

Thus currently the key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are: 918 confirmed cases, of which 249 have made a full recovery, and 661 are active cases. Eight Covid-19 patients have died, six of the disease itself, and two from other pathologies.