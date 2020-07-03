Zimbabwe: Khupe Turns Axe On Alliance Councillors, Recalls Four

Local government minister July Moyo has fired four MDC Alliance Harare City Council councillors.

The decision by Moyo to fire the councillors is in response to a letter received from the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe informing him the officials were no longer part of the opposition political outfit.

"I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from Movement for Democratic Change stating that Clr Denford Ngadziore Ward 16, Clr Grisot Mandere Ward 44, Clr Jaison Kautsa Ward 37 and Clr Tonderai Chakeredza Ward 31 have been expelled from the party," wrote Moyo to the city's Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango.

"In terms of section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 129 (1) (k) Ward 16, Ward 44, Ward 37 and 31 of Harare City Council are now vacancies. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the vacancies."

Meanwhile, Ngadziore told residents in his ward that the expulsion had not come as a bombshell and he would continue to provide leadership to the community.

"You voted for me as your councillor under the MDC Alliance. The expulsion did not come as a surprise to me, and I am not regretting as you are the ones who gave me the mandate through MDC Alliance," he said.

"I will continue providing the necessary leadership at community level until such a time we meet again."

In Epworth, a town board just outside Harare, three MDC Alliance councillors on Wednesday announced they were jumping ship and joining Khupe's camp fearing recall.

The three councillors are; Batanai Masunda, Gift July and Joshua Chinonyengerwa.

In Parliament, the MDC-T has recalled a total of 21 MDC Alliance MPs in the past two months. Khupe has threatened to fire more if they did not show allegiance to her.