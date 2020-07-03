Zimbabwe: Tino Kadewere Revels in Dream Debut

Red hot Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere has admitted his debut could not have gone any better after scoring an impressive four goals for French side Olympique Lyon during the club's 12-0 win in a friendly match against Swiss side US Port-Valais.

The 24-year-old Warriors star was making his first appearance for Lyon since completing his move to the club from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

Kadewere recently finished as the top scorer in the French second tier division with an incredible 20 goals in 24 appearances and on Wednesday night he showed why Lyon spent so much money for his services with a devastating performance in which he produced four goals in the first half against the Swiss minnows.

The Zimbabwean combined brilliantly with former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, who was also in scintillating form after bagging four goals on his return from a long term injury.

Kadewere said he was delighted to make a good start at Lyon, who play another friendly against fellow French topflight side Nice on Saturday as they prepare for their UEFA Champions League clash against Italian giants Juventus next month.

"It is a pleasure to score in my first match with Olympique Lyon. It was important, after three months off. But we should not stop there. We will have this match against Nice on Saturday which will be more intensive," added the Zimbabwean star striker.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia was also impressed by how Kadewere combined well with his teammates in his first match.

"I am satisfied with the seriousness of the players. They respected the opponent. We had to do our best. There is much satisfaction in the image of Tino Kadewere and the return to competition of Memphis and Jeff. They can be important assets. They did their utmost. They reassured us. There is no apprehension on their side. It is good progress for them," said Garcia.

Kadewere scored the second goal for the club after former Manchester United striker, Memphis Depay who also scored a quadruple, had converted a penalty in the seventh minute.

The former Harare City player later scored the cub's 5th, 6th and 7th goals. His goals came in the 14th, 22nd, 27th, 33rd.

The match ended 12-0.