South Africa: Lucky Montana Questions Zondo On Bias During This Week's Prasa Testimony Before State Capture Commission

analysis

Lucky Montana, the focus of this week's testimony at the State Capture Commission, wants to finally clear his name. In a letter to the commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Montana accused Zondo of allowing the commission to become a 'witch hunt'.

Lucky Montana, former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), wrote a scathing letter to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng over what he called Zondo's "bias" during this week's testimony during the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

This week's testimony at the commission focused on two aspects: properties Montana bought and, generally, a lack of will, politically and from law enforcement, to investigate the allegations of corruption at the entity, especially during the tenure of Montana. Among the people who testified were former chairperson of the board of control Popo Molefe, the Group Head of Legal, Risk and Compliance, Martha Ngoye, and commission investigator Clint Oellermann.

Addressing the Deputy Chief Justice in a letter dated 2 July, Montana said he had been following Zondo's career and was convinced that he was fair, impartial and interested in truth...