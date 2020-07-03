Malawi's New President Has 'A Dream' for His Country

3 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

But realising his dream of shared prosperity will be no easy task for Chakwera. He inherits a country deeply divided, politically, regionally and ethnically.

Malawi's newly-elected President Lazarus Chakwera speaks, rather bemusingly, with the accent and cadence of an American civil rights leader, presumably because of his theological studies there in the 1990s. He is also a pastor by profession. And in his inauguration speech on Sunday (28 June 2020) he sounded even more like a Martin Luther King.

"We have a dream!" he said. It was a dream for shared prosperity, not just freedom, and now the time had come "to go beyond dreaming. The time has come for us to arise from the slumber of our dream and make the dream true."

Realising his dream of shared prosperity will be no easy task for Chakwera. He inherits a country deeply divided, politically, regionally and ethnically. With an economy not much better than it was at independence in 1964, with poverty deeply entrenched, with a government steeped in corruption. And with a Covid-19 pandemic spreading.

Chakwera had just beaten incumbent President Peter Mutharika by around 59% to 40% in the 23 June election which was a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

