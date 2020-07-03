South Africa: Eastern Cape Field Hospital Admits First COVID-19 Patients

3 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The first field hospital to open its doors in the Eastern Cape, the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital, admitted its first patients on Wednesday night. Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane also announced this week that his government intends to build six more of these facilities to handle the influx of Covid-19 patients.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health's communications director, Siyanda Manana, said they admitted five patients. Four men were admitted from Livingstone Hospital and a woman from Life St Georges.

By Friday morning admissions increased to eight with another three patients being referred from Uitenhage Provincial, Greenacres Hospital and Livingstone Hospital.

He said the fact that the hospital was now open for admission provided much relief to facilities in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"Hospitals are having problems with bed availability due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

According to statistics released by the National Department of Health there were 30,603 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in the province by 2 July. The province currently accounts for 18% of new cases.

Manana added that administration officers have been appointed to handle admissions.

The hospital will be using a paperless system designed by Nelson Mandela...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

