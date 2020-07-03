Zimbabwe: Masvingo Civic Leader Petitions High Court in Freedom Bid Over Anti-Mnangagwa Slur

3 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)

The High Court in Masvingo will on Monday 6 July 2020 preside over the hearing and determination of an application seeking the release on bail from prison of Ephraim Muthombeni, the Director of Masvingo Centre for Research Advocacy and Community Development (MACRAD), who was committed to prison after he was arrested last week and charged with undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The 28 year-old Muthombeni was denied bail on Monday 29 June 2020 by Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu, who ruled that the MACRAD leader is a flight risk and could escape from standing trial.

Muthombeni, who is represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) had applied for his release on bail after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members on Sunday 28 June 2020 and charged with undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Muthombeni faulted President Mnangagwa during an address to some commuters, who were queuing and waiting to board a state-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company bus, for presiding over Zimbabwe's agonising economic crisis and demanding that the ZANU PF party leader resigns.

Muthombeni is alleged to have uttered the words; "Murikuona kumira kwamakaita pa queue imhosva ya President E.D Mnangagwa arikukwidza ma prices e fuel achiba mari nevana vake. E.D must go," which if loosely translated means; "You are suffering as a result of President Mnangagwa's poor leadership and corruption committed by himself and his children and his failure to stem fuel price hikes and he should resign."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.