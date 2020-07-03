Namibia: Dj Dozza Releases Single With Agogo

3 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Strauss Lunyangwe

Mentos Goagoseb Namibia's rising producer, also known as Dj Dozza, is a young and ambitious businessman with a strong passion for music.

Having produced for artists such as Jericho, Female Donkey and Tswazis - just to mention a few - he has started showing signs of becoming a major player in the music industry.

Dozza recently released a new single featuring Agogo, titled 'Ipupulu', showcasing his artistry. Speaking to Entertainment Now!, the producer cum artist said the new single was produced a while back - not just to set a trend but to lead a new body of sound.

"Basically, to make the sound our own and not copy and paste, at the same time, break records. People find it controversial but that's the fun in it. It's local competitiveness and I'm sure it will awaken the game a little with the intentions to build," he explained.

He told this reporter he has had the hunger for some time to also dabble in the studio booth and not just create music behind the scene. "I had the energy and blood for music for some time now. I just never had time for it because of my job as a producer and being more into the business side of things made it difficult. As a perfectionist, it's hard to maintain the standard but I'm excited and about ready to take on the industry head-on," he narrated.

Currently, he is just testing the waters, as he has managed halfway to rebuild his fan base with some songs he has released and produced. "It's safe to say for now I'll keep dropping heat since we can finally sell our singles via viral.com, just another platform where you can SMS and receive singles. Expect new music, as I have recently teamed up with Zella; we formed a group called the Assassins.com," he ended.

The mindful producer is also a facilitator for a project called Namibia to Hollywood. It is a training program that prepares young talents for bigger markets as far as entertainment is concerned. They are creating an opportunity for stars to be able to grow their talents in all aspects of entertainment including modelling.

- slunyangwe@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.