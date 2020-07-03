South Africa: How to Maintain Your Sense of Humour During Armageddon

opinion

With current global craziness, a sense of humour is an essential service for coping. That together with Krugerrands stashed behind baked beans in your mountain bunker.

It's war online. We're bombarded by fake and half-baked news, endless moaning, opinions and trolls.

Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of the system. Highlighting that most of our leaders, with access to top expertise and bottomless funds, are winging it.

These adults hold private conversations in closed rooms on our behalf. They also appear to be drunk on alcohol bought between Monday and Thursday, as well as hosting swinger parties with shady "entrepreneur" associates.

In space, no one can hear you scream. In a pandemic, no one can see you smile.

As with many others, Covid-19 strangled my industry into a coma for the foreseeable future. Work projects got cancelled like they were racist statues; marketing budgets got iced. The only thing to do was sit at home and face the ghost of work past. I'd better start an Instagram account, I said to the mirror, or do I attempt to buy the stock market dip with my Sassa grant, whenever that arrives?

With current global craziness, a sense of humour is an essential...