Sudan: Ethiopian Dam Negotiations Resumed

Khartoum — The negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam between Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt resumed, Friday, through video conference under supervision of the African Union and the chairmanship of South Africa, the Chairman of the current AU session.

A press statement issued, Friday, by the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk received message from the President of South Africa who lauded the positive and constructive efforts exerted by Hamadouk during the recent meeting of the Heads of State and Governments of the AU Council, Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Chairman of the AU session underlined that the Contributions of Dr. Hamdouk , in the meeting expressed Sudan's commitment to reach peaceful solution agreed by all the parties, appreciating Sudan for not taking any procedures or giving statements that have negative impacts on the negotiations.

He expressed hope that the AU mediated negotiations will reach an agreement accepted by the three parties.