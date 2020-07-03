Sudan: Ethiopian Dam Negotiations Resumed

American Public Power Association/unsplash
A picture of a dam.
3 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam between Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt resumed, Friday, through video conference under supervision of the African Union and the chairmanship of South Africa, the Chairman of the current AU session.

A press statement issued, Friday, by the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk received message from the President of South Africa who lauded the positive and constructive efforts exerted by Hamadouk during the recent meeting of the Heads of State and Governments of the AU Council, Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Chairman of the AU session underlined that the Contributions of Dr. Hamdouk , in the meeting expressed Sudan's commitment to reach peaceful solution agreed by all the parties, appreciating Sudan for not taking any procedures or giving statements that have negative impacts on the negotiations.

He expressed hope that the AU mediated negotiations will reach an agreement accepted by the three parties.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.