Sudan: Finance Minister - Start of Unloading and Transportation of 40,000 Tons of Wheat for Mills

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has announced the start of transportation of 40, 000 tons of wheat to the different mills as of today, Friday.

Dr. Al-Badawi affirmed in his Tweeter account the completion of the unloading of the first consignment of wheat (40, 000 tons) since last, Thursday, July.2.

"Now, the wheat n its way to the mills" He tweeted.

The minister pointed out that his ministry requested purchasing of the second wheat consignment in local currency, through its partners in the World Food Program and the consignment is expected to arrive in the end of the current month.

The ministry and the WFP signed an agreement, April.13 according to which, the WFP will purchase and import 200, 000 tons of wheat in local currency.