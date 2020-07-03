Malawi: Report Reveals Increase in Crime and Accidents in Ntcheu

Lilongwe — Ntcheu Police biannual report has revealed that the district has registered an increase in road accidents and general crime compared to same period last year.

The July 1 report has established that a total of 44 road accidents have been registered from January to June in 2020 against 30 accidents registered during same period in 2019.

Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings , said of the 44 road accidents registered this year, 25 are fatal, 7 serious ones with 32 deaths and 82 casualties.

"Whilst during the same period under review in last year, 19 road accidents were fatal, six serious with 41 deaths and 89 casualties," Chigalu said.

He further said in 2019 during the first six months period, March and August registered the highest number of fatalities with 23 and 15 respectively.

However, this year the month of June registered the highest number of fatalities amounting to 13.

Despite recording a sharp rise in the number of road accidents this year, Chigalu said, the last six months period has seen a reduction in both the number of fatalities and casualties registered compared to same period last year.

The biannual report also indicates an increase in murder and defilement cases in the district this year compared to last year.

The station has registered a total of 16 murder cases during the six months period this year against 11 registered in 2019.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"30 defilement cases have been registered this year compared to 15 cases during the same period under review last year," said Chigalu.

Meanwhile, Chigalu said police in the district remain vigilant to contain the situation.

However, he said the battle against road accidents and crime in the district will remain a white elephant if stakeholders in the same become spectators.

"Precious lives continue to perish on the road each and every day despite different interventions by police," he added.

He further said road users such as motorists and pedestrians also have a major part to play if the fight against road accidents is to be won.

"Same on crime reduction, members of the community play an important role in assisting their police by reporting to police any suspicious activities and people suspected of committing crime in their localities," he said.