Malawi: Treasury Holds Keys for Bye Elections

3 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre July 3, 2020: Uncertainty hovers around the immediate holding of by-elections as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has indicated that it is yet to approach the treasury for financing.

Currently there are four vacant seats in parliament including Phalombe Central whose parliamentarian Anna Kachikho's legitimacy was annulled by the high court while another vacant seat is in Lilongwe Kasiya which used to be presented by the incumbent president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday MEC's Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, said the commission is working around the clock to hold the by-elections.

"The Commission will meet and see the way forward for holding of the by elections," Mwafulirwa said while assuring people in the vacant constituencies that the by-elections will take place soon.

Meanwhile, Mwafulirwa disclosed that the commission is yet to meet treasury to seek the by-elections funding.

"What people should know is that the commission has to meet relevant stakeholders such as treasury to ascertain when the funding might be released and as soon as funds are released the commission will make known the official dates for by-elections," he added.

On June 23 Malawi held fresh presidential elections after constitutional court nullified 21 May presidential results following irregularities that marred the free and fairness of the process.

The Tonse Alliance presidential candidate who is also president for Malawi Congress Party, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera won the elections over the Democratic Progressive Party -United Democratic Front alliance candidate, Professor. Peter Mutharika.

