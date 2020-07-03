Malawi: Authorities Warn of High COVID-19 Prevalence At Work Places

3 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre — Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus (Covid-19) has warned Malawians of a high prevalence of the virus transmission as some staff from different working places have tested positive of the virus.

A Press statement released on Wednesday evening signed by Co-Chairperson of the Task Force, Dr. John Phuka has raised the alarm, saying, "We have seen an increase of big clusters of Covid-19 identified by contact tracing within working places in our country."

"This shows that there was high local transmission within those institutions," he said.

Phuka urged all employers and employees to follow all preventive measures to avoid the transmission of the virus in all work places.

"The risk closure to Covid-19 in the work place depends on how often people get within one metre of each other in having frequent physical contact of people who may be infected with Covid-19," he added.

In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 77 new cases of Covid-19, 11 new recoveries and no new deaths.

Of the new cases, 58 are contacts of confirmed cases, 18 are under investigation and one is imported.

Phuka highlighted that on the locally transmitted infections, 37 are from Chiradzulu, eight from Zomba, one from Blantyre who is a health worker, three from Rumphi and one each from Mangochi and Neno, both of whom are health workers.

So far, the country has recorded 1,342 cases including 16 fatalities, 640 are imported infections and 639 are locally transmitted while 63 are still under investigation.

