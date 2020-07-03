Kenya: COVID-19 - Aga Khan University Gives Pumwani Maternity Hospital Sh10m

Patients at Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi are set for better care as the Aga Khan University has given it Sh10 million for the fight against Covid-19.

In partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the university gave money for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel.

The funds will also be used to train staff on mitigation measures.

Prof Marleen Temmerman, chairperson of Aga Khan's Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, noted that with the growing number of cases in Nairobi, there is an urgent need for adequate preparedness and response.

"The Aga Khan University Medical College has been advising Pumwani to improve care for women and newborns by providing assistance in areas such as education, training and research," she said.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

The money will also be used to support essential services that will enable the facility adapt to challenges presented by the pandemic through access to maternal healthcare services, efficient provision of antenatal and postnatal care and minimisation of transmission.

Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director for Medical Services, Dr Josephine Kibaru-Mbae, said the donation will go a long way in addressing the hospital's preparedness to deal with cases of the coronavirus.

"We would like to continue with this partnership especially in expanding our isolation centre for Covid-19 positive pregnant women," she said

Pumwani, which has an average monthly inpatient turnover of 2,000, has a five-bed isolation centre for Covid-19 positive pregnant women, run in partnership with the Aga Khan University Hospital.