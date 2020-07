A huge blast rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu early Saturday.

Reports indicate that at about 7.30am, a vehicle crashed into the wall of a compound next to the port and exploded.

Details were scanty as emergency personnel worked at the scene, but police said they would give more information later.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the early morning explosion.

Casual labourers looking for work at the port usually frequent the area, especially early morning.