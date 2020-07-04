Kenya Sets New Record in Daily COVID-19 Cases

Evans Habil/Daily Nation
Testing for coronavirus carried out at St Teresa's Girls in Eastleigh, Nairobi (file photo).
4 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Angela Oketch

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya increased to 7,577 after 389 more people tested positive.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday said all, except three, of the new cases are Kenyans.

The ages of the confirmed cases range between one to 93 years.

Mr Kagwe said in a statement that of the new cases, 248 are from Nairobi, 36 from Kajiado, 27 from Kiambu, 23 from Mombasa, 17 from Busia and ten from Machakos.

Other counties that recorded new case in the last 24 hours are: Migori (nine), Kitui (six), Makueni three), Uasin Gishu (three), Nakuru (three), Kilifi (two), Garissa, Murang'a and Narok recorded one case each.

The Health minister announced that 88 more people have been discharged from hospitals bringing recoveries tally to 2,236.

Another five patients succumbed to the virus overnight taking the country's Covid-19 death toll to 159.

"From the statistics, it is indicative that we have lost too many lives already. We cannot afford to lose any more lives.

"We, must therefore, as a nation, renew our commitment to observing the containment measures, without which, this disease could very easily overrun our healthcare facilities," Mr Kagwe said.

