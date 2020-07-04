South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On Appointment of Facilitator With Sascoc Elections

press release

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture welcomes the news of the appointment of a veteran sport administrator by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to assist with the facilitation of the SASCOC elections.

As a government, we strive to give space to sport organisations to address their own challenges and to only intervene as a last resort. However, being on the ground, we are best placed to sound alarms when we see shortcomings in the ability of sport administrators, to provide the kind of leadership required for stable and athlete-centered administration.

It was in this context that our earlier invitation for the IOC and the IPC to intervene, and assist SASCOC to address its problems should be seen.

On our side, we stand ready to cooperate with the appointed facilitator and wish him well on this important assignment.

The Department wholly welcomes the action by the IOC and the IPC.