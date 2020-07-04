South Africa: Environment, Forestry and Fisheries On Applications Open for the Driving Force for Change Funding

press release

Youth and youth-led organisations are invited to apply for the Driving Force for Change funding that aims to support innovative youth-led projects tackling issues of climate change, waste management, biodiversity and ecosystem.

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Barbara Creecy announced on Youth Day during a youth-led webinar that focused on just, green, inclusive and youth and gender-responsive from Covid-19 pandemic, that a total of R1 million has been set aside for the initiative.

"This is one of our ways to enable young South Africans to respond to President Ramaphosa's challenge that youth must craft and design programmes to enable the country to reach its developmental goals and address the unemployment crisis," says Minister Creecy.

During the webinar, many speakers asked for greater access to financing to enable them to implement ideas they have to support for young innovators and entrepreneurs to create a more environmentally friendly economy and society. A number of young entrepreneurs spoke of their willingness to develop innovative solutions to create new economic opportunities in a more climate resilient and sustainable economic path.

Applications must be submitted in an application form available on the Department's website between 1 July and 31 August 2020. A total of 10 projects will be supported, with each receiving a maximum of R100 000.

To access more information and application form, follow the link below:

https://www.environment.gov.za/projectsprogrammes/drivingforceforchange_...

Applications must be submitted before the closing date to: dfc@environment.gov.za

Adjudication by an independent panel is expected to take place in September and October, while the announcement of the selected projects will be made in November.