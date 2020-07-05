Ghana: Akufo-Addo to Self-Isolate Despite Testing Negative for COVID-19

Accra — Following is a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has, today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.

The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra.