Ghana: Akufo-Addo to Self-Isolate Despite Testing Negative for COVID-19

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo / Facebook
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid unannounced visits to five voter registration centres.
4 July 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Accra — Following is a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has, today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.

The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra.

