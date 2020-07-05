Nigeria's Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Exceed 28,000

5 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 28, 167 on Saturday as 603 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Six deaths were recorded from the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 634.

The health agency in a tweet Saturday night said the new cases were reported in 19 states.

The 603 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos, Edo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rivers, Delta, Ogun, Kaduna, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Enugu, Oyo, Borno, Niger, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kano, Sokoto and Abia.

There was an increase in the number of confirmed cases reported on Saturday (603) compared to what was reported on Friday (454). Wednesday's figure was the country's highest yet.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to officially report any case of the virus although there are controversies about it.

Lagos remains the epicentre for the disease in the country. Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in the past 47 days.

"Till date, 28, 167cases have been confirmed, 11, 462 cases have been discharged and 634 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory," the NCDC stated.

The 603 new cases were reported from 19 states: Lagos - 135, Edo - 87, FCT - 73, Rivers - 67, Delta - 62, Ogun - 47, Kaduna - 20, Plateau - 19, Osun - 17, Ondo - 16, Enugu - 15, Oyo - 15, Borno - 13, Niger - 6, Nasarawa - 4, Kebbi - 3, Kano - 2, Sokoto - 1 and Abia - 1.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 148, 188 samples have so far been tested.

There are 16, 071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country so far, while 11, 562 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 28, 167 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 11, 045 cases, followed by FCT - 2,153, Oyo - 1,466, Edo - 1,353, Kano - 1,264, Delta - 1,227, Rivers - 1,181, Ogun - 974, Kaduna - 855, Katsina 579, Borno - 528, Bauchi - 516, Gombe - 513, Ebonyi - 438, Plateau - 421, Ondo - 410, Abia - 383, Enugu - 372, Imo - 352, Jigawa - 318, Kwara - 269, Bayelsa - 234, Nasarawa - 225, Osun - 165, Sokoto - 153, Niger - 122, Akwa Ibom - 104, Benue - 97, Adamawa - 89, Kebbi - 84, Zamfara - 76, Anambra - 73, Yobe - 61, Ekiti - 43, Taraba - 19, and Kogi -- 5.

