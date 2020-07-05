South Africa: Man Seen Assaulting a Woman in a Video Going Viral Out On Bail

press release

A 34-year-old man seen in a video going viral, violently assaulting a woman, has appeared before the Kwamhlanga Magistrates' Court yesterday, 03 July 2020, on three counts of assault with an intention to cause grievous bodily harm. The suspect who has been identified as Thomas Jabu Manana, a teacher at a local high school in Kwamhlanga, is alleged to have severely inflicted wounds to a 24-year-old mother of his child on Thursday, 02 July 2020.

In the statement, the victim indicated that she went with her sister to the suspect's place to fetch her four-year-old girl. An argument broke between the two whereupon the suspect outrageously assaulted her with a wooden pole and other means. During the fuss, the sister of the victim as well as her child also sustained injuries hence the three counts.

Police were notified about the incident and the suspect was immediately arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, welcomed the speedy arrest of the suspect and commended the police for their swift action. He further mentioned that he is deeply distraught by this disgustful violence against the women and the child. "As police we will not hesitate to arrest and lock up any perpetrator of GBV. I wonder what is going on in the mind of a person who assault defenceless and vulnerable women. We are delighted about the arrest and we believe justice will prevail. Our courts stand ready to deal effectively with such matters, "said General Zuma. The General further expressed his concern mainly that the parents fought in front of their child who was also entangled in the commotion and got injured as well. "It is deeply regrettable that children are often exposed to a wave of violence perpetuated by their own parents, whom they are looking up to as their moral compass. People should not adopt violence as a method of resolving matters and this is a worrying phenomenon. Society should stand resolute against GBV and assist the police," explained General Zuma.