South Africa: Welkom and Bultfontein Police Stations Temporarily Closed

4 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Welkom and Bultfontein Police Stations are currently closed following an incident related to Covid-19 virus. Communities served by these police stations are advised that they will temporarily operate as follows:

Welkom CSC will operate from a park home in front of the police station in Jan Hofmeyer Street. The CSC number that can be used is 079 886 5574 or the Station Commander, Brigadier Cezula can be contacted at 072 191 0680.

Bultfontein will operate from the new FCS building at no 24 Fontein street (opposite Puma petrol station). The Station Commander, Lt Colonel Motsoedi can be contacted at 072 314 4794 and Capt Ramatsoele can be contacted at 082 466 6717.

The closure is necessary so that police stations can be disinfected and for affected members to undergo the necessary Covid-19 related protocols to avoid further spread of the virus" said acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Solly Lesia.

The community will be informed once both police stations are operational.

Read the original article on SAPS.

