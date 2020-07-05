South Africa: De Deur Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

All communities serviced by De Deur police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after some of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from Park Home Office at the police station. The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints that needs to be attended by De Deur police station. The telephone lines at De Deur Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again. The SAPS management apologies for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Station Commander can be contacted on 082 556 4821, Vispol Commander on 071 675 7291, Branch Commander on 082 556 4935 or Operational Commander on 071 675 7285.