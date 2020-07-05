Swaziland: Entire Swaziland Cabinet in Isolation After Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

5 July 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

All 18 cabinet ministers in Swaziland (eSwatini) have been ordered into isolation after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.

Public Works and Transport minister Ndlaluhlaza Ndwandwe was found to be infected after a routine test of all cabinet ministers on Tuesday (30 June 2020).

The AFP news agency reported Swazi Government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini said in a statement, 'Following this development, all cabinet members will isolate with immediate effect and work from home.'

All the other cabinet ministers reportedly tested negative.

The ministers are expected to continue working and hold virtual meetings.

The news comes just as Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini announced the easing of a partial lockdown that has been in place since 27 March to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Schools are set to reopen on 6 July.

As of 4 July there had been 13 deaths and 956 reported positive cases in Swaziland.

