Nigeria: 7 Confirmed Dead in Lagos Boat Mishap

Lagos — Emergency officials in Lagos yesterday completed the rescue operation on the recovery of victims of Friday's boat mishap, with the recovery of the seventh body.

Six bodies had earlier been recovered by Saturday. There were 21 passengers on board the boat but 14 had been immediately rescued.

The boat had capsized a few minutes after take-off from the Ebute-Ero jetty on Lagos Island enroute the Ikorodu terminal. The incident happened at about 8pm, it was learnt.

According to the state emergency management agency (LASEMA) and the state Waterway Authority (LASWA), the operators of the boat violated the state's directive against night travel.

A combined team of rescue officers from LASEMA and LASWA, among others, had been searching for the victims since Friday.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the conclusion of the operation, urged members of the public to abide by the safety regulations of water travel, including appropriate usage of life jackets and restrictions on timing and plying of the waterways.