Nigeria: Masari Clears 4 Months Salaries Owed Katsina United Players

Players of Katsina United are presently smiling to the banks as the Governor of the state, Aminu Bello Masari has fully settled the backlog of salaries owed them since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The Chairman of the club, Alhaji Abdussamad Badamasi who disclosed this to Daily Trust yesterday thanked the governor for making available the money for the payment of salaries and allowances owned the players and officials.

He said by the gesture, the governor has once again demonstrated practically his commitment to the club as well as compassion for the less privileged.

"I am happy to announce that we have settled the accumulated salaries of our players. Our governor, His Excellency, Aminu Bello Masari has graciously approved and released money to the club for the payment of salaries.

"As we speak, the players have been paid four months salaries. There is no player who has taken home less than N1.6million.

"The Technical Adviser, Henry Makinwa too has been paid in full. We shall sort out the remaining officials this week," he said.

Badamasi while advising the players to be prudent in managing their 'largesse' asked them to show appreciation to the governor by being more committed to the club.

He said Katsina United is now among the few clubs that are not indebted to their players.

"I want the players and officials to continue to pray for the governor and government of Katsina State. With the ravaging effect of COVID-19, only few states have paid players' salaries. Some still owe up to six to nine months.

"I want the players to use their salaries judiciously. I am sure by now they would have realised that the hardship they faced was a blessing in disguise.

"Going by players lifestyles, how many of them would have saved up to N1million, if they were paid as and when due," he asked rhetorically.

Captain of the club, Usman Bara'u who confirmed the payment of their salaries said it was something worth waiting for.

"We passed through difficulties but now we can smile. On behalf of my team mates, I want to say a big thank you to our governor for coming to our rescue," he said.

Meanwhile, the club has concluded plans to off-load some players who are considered surplus to requirement.

Badamasi said "We are going to release some players who have not been productive. We registered over 35 players but ended up using only 22 before the league was suspended.

"We have to allow those who are not contributing anything to the success of the club to go. It is time for us to shed weight in order to make the desired progress."