Nigeria: Obuh Warns NPFL Players Against Desperate Search for Greener Pastures

A former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles coach, John Obuh has warned players in the Nigerian Professional Football League against desperation to play professional football abroad.

The former Udoji United and Enyimba star who spoke on FCT Football Update WhatsApp platform said players should first develop themselves before travelling out.

"NPFL players will always want to travel by all means. It is not always good for them. It is good for them to wait for their time. I listened to Austin Oladipo and I was impressed with the young man.

"He said his time will come but the most important thing is for him to concentrate and tidy up what he is doing to be a better player.

"That should be the mindset of every player. Know that when the time comes, you will travel. Don't abandon what you are doing now because you want to travel.

"Don't be stubborn in your present club. Don't make yourself a player who cannot be coached. Don't raise your shoulders because you are the highest goal scorer.

"Once you do that at the end of the day you may not be able to make it," said the former Kwara United, FC IfeanyiUbah and Akwa United coach."