Nigeria: Academy Owner Hails Osimhen, Predicts Bright Future for Nigerian Football

6 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Chairman of Oramah Football Academy, Abuja, Ozo Ifeanyi Pat Oramah has congratulated Nigeria's fast rising youngster, Victor Osimhen on his recent award of the Best African Player in the French Ligue 1.

The football academy proprietor also said with the exploits of upcoming stars like Osimhen, the future of Nigerian football is getting brighter by the day.

He reiterated with confidence that Nigeria would soon resume her winning streak in football and take her rightful position as champions in continental and at the global stage.

Pat Oramah, in a congratulatory message to Osimhen who is on the verge of joining Italian giants Napoli said that the 21 year old player was steadily stepping into the shoes left behind by football legends like Rashidi Yekini and Austin Jay Jay Okocha so many years after they hung their boots.

According to the sports administrator, Nigeria sunk into its present unenviable position in soccer because of lack of continuity in grassroots soccer development and replacements for our already established international players.

"Instead of promoting and raising future replacements for these big stars through the promotion of grassroots soccer, age grade competitions, schools soccer tournaments, our administrators became complacent, lazy and visionless, concentrating only on scouting for the already made players instead of searching and raising future stars.

"This is why I want to commend the present minister of Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare on his focus on grassroots soccer development and I want to specially appeal to him to work harder in that direction in the interest of our nation, our youths and sports, the greatest unifying factor in the country," said Oramah.

