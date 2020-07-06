Malawi: Chakwera, Immediate Family Members Facing 'Smear Campaign'

5 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) now in opposition is being accused of orchestrating a smear campaign against the newly-elected President Lazarus Chakwera and his immediate family members on allegations that they were receiving kickbacks from Asian businessmen and other local persons.

In the past days online sites, mainly those connected to the DPP, have carried out stories against Chakwera's only son Nicky linking him to shady meetings with some prominent Asian businessmen seeking to reach the new Head of State for an appointment.

However, government officials have trashed the reports. saying it is just a ploy by DPP propagandists to throw mud at Chakwera who curtailed their stay in power last week after beating immediate past presidnet Peter Mutharika in the Fresh Presidential Election.

"These stories are part of coordinated attacks on the first family with an aim to dent their image so that they are soiled and thrown in the mud for political expediency. Someone is working so hard to depict the President Chakwera's first son Nicky and son-in-law Sean Kampondeni as corrupt," said the an MCP official.

Kampondeni - a speech writer for the President - is working as a press aide to Chakwera.

President Chakwera has is not entertaining any meetings with business persons and has blocked any attempts of gratification.

His son Nicky and son in-law Sean Kampondeni are church pastors whose moral stand within society has not been questioned before, as such expecting them to behave like rogue fortune seekers is a strange expectation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions Amid South African Lockdown in Focus After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.