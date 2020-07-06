Malawi: Utm Secretary Dies of COVID-19 - Mwenifumbo Diagnosed With Virus

5 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

An administrative secretary of UTM Party as well as personal secretary to vice-president Saulos Chilima has died after contracting coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic while several known political figures are confirmed to have been diagnosed with the virus.

UTM confirmed that Bessie Sambo - who was seen during campaign sitting close to Chilima - has died.

She is reported to have contracted the virus.

In a message posted on Chilima's official Facebook page, the vice-president said: "How very sad that you depart as our nation commences a very exciting new journey. A journey of rebirth and renewal which your sacrifice, alongside many of your fellow comrades, made possible.

"We shall work hard to ensure that your work was not in vain. You shall forever remain in our hearts. We pray that your souk finds eternal rests."

The virus pandemic cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in the country to reach nearly 1,600, with 17 deaths.

Another politician Alliance for Democracy (Aford) member Frank Mwenifumbo has been diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19) at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) amidst reports that UTM.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mwenifumbo said he in now self-isolating at home.

He urges people that were close to him in the past 10 days to present themselves for testing.

While in hospital last week. Mwenifumbo was visited by high profile politicians including vice-president Chilima.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) IT expert Daud Suleman was also reported to have tested to but was negative to the virus.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has indicated restrictions on movement were imminent, saying new measures would be announced on Tuesday when he appointed a new health minister.

"Community transmission has escalated in the last three weeks," he said. "However, we must strike a balance between public safety and social functioning of our country."

Chakwera has urged citizens in the country to adapt to the regulations put in place in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

