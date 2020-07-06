Nigeria: Ogun Govt to Deliver 150 Housing Units

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Government has resolved to provide 150 housing units in the second phase of the Prince Dapo Abiodun Residential Area (Prince Court Estate) at Kemta in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The acting General Manager (GM) of the Ogun State Housing Corporation, Wale Ojo, made this known in a chat with newsmen in his office at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, saying the corporation had been mandated to ensure easy access to developable land to reduce housing deficit in the state.

Ojo said, "If you are current with the policy of this present administration, you will know that housing is one of its key mandates. Government is addressing the issue of land acquisition, affordable home ownership, housing development and easy access to residential mortgage."

He added that the state government was making necessary arrangements to ensure workers had access to housing fund at an interest rate of six per cent, saying, "The National Housing Fund (NHF) is the policy of the Federal Government (FG) to provide residential mortgage to people at interest rate of six per cent."

He noted that because individuals could not approach the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB) to access the fund, the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led state administration had mandated Gateway Mortgage Bank (GMB) to facilitate funds for the state's workforce.

The acting GM, therefore, urged the people to take advantage of the housing scheme to ensure "they have roofs over their heads."