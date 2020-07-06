Nigeria: FCTA Depts Urged to Refurbish Utilities, Improve Services

6 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

Departments and boards responsible for the provision of essential services and maintenance of utilities have been called upon to improve them so as to better the lives of the residents.

Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, gave the charge when he led a technical committee on a tour of the city.

He said there was need to improve on waste management and sanitation, clearing of blockages, trimming of overgrown trees and shrubs, patching of potholes, replacement of streetlight bulbs, removal of knocked down electricity poles, traffic and vehicular control among others.

The committee consisted of the departments of Engineering Services; Engineering Design and Evaluation (DEDE); Urban and Regional Planning; Development Control; Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB); FCT Water Board; Parks and Recreation and Lands and the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signages (DOAS).

According to a statement by Richard Nduul, the FCDA executive secretary's media assistant, the committee had already resolved to replace pedestrian crossing barriers, with work already ongoing on Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway), aimed at preventing pedestrians from being hit by motorists while crossing the expressway.

He said the barriers would encourage pedestrians to use the bridges provided in the city.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

