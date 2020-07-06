Nigeria: Over 2,000 COVID-19 Patients Avoiding Isolation Centres, Says Lagos Govt

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has raised the alarm that more than 2,000 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have not turned up at the isolation centres.

The Cable stated this yesterday while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Abayomi provided details of how the state has fared so far, adding that the state's COVID-19 response team is monitoring more than 6,000 patients in communities.

"6,259 of the cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments," he wrote in a tweet.

"365 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres. However, 2,430 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments.