Kenya: Maclean Foundation Comes to Aid of Imbalambala

4 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Former AFC Leopards captain Martin Imbalambala who is partially blind has received medication courtesy of Maclean Sloya Foundation.

The 31-year-old talented midfielder, who has been partially blind since 2018, told Nairobi News that Maclean Foundation officials took him to Sabatia hospital on Friday where he received treatment.

Imbalambala revealed that he has missed going to the hospital for treatment like before for two months because he lacked the required Sh4,000 fee for monthly treatment.

"Maclean officials came here and took me to Sabatia hospital where I was treated then told to go back after one month for an assessment to see if I will undergo an operation. They gave me drugs to ease the pain I have been undergoing through for now," said Imbalambala.

He said in 2018 he started feeling headache and poor visibility and sought treatment in various hospitals but he has not been able to regain his sight.

He also thanked Kenyans and former AFC Leopards players who have, prayed for him, sent money and visited him at his home.

"Assistance must not be only in monetary form but also through motivation and prayers. Former AFC Leopards players visited me and encouraged me that I will gain my sight again and be back on the pitch again," he added.

Oscar Kadenge, Barnabas Tiema, Allan Wanga, Edwin Wafula, Mike Khamisi are some of the former Ingwe players who visited him.

He, however, clarified that nobody from the current AFC Leopards officials has reached out to him or given him any assistance despite making a name while playing for the 13-time KPL champions.

Imbalambala played for AFC Leopards for five seasons until the end of 2015 season when he moved to Nakumatt where he played for only six months.

He then moved to Kakamega Homeboyz for a season before parting ways with the KPL side in 2017. He lost his eyesight in 2018 while turning out for Vihiga United.

