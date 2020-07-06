Kenya: Timbe Puts in Decent Shift as Reading Thrash Luton Town

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe finally made an appearance for English Championship side Reading FC as the team edged Luton Town 5-0 in a match played at Kenilworth Road Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ivorian forward Yakou Meite scored four of the five goals with George Puscas scoring the other.

Timbe came in for Guinea-Bissau forward Pele Gomes on the hour mark and put in a decent shift.

Reading had gone for three matches without a win and the result pushes them to thirteen on the log with 52 points from 41 matches.

Luton remains bottom of the table with 40 points having played the same number of matches.

Up next for Reading is a home game against 20th-placed Huddersfield on Tuesday evening.

Timbe, who has found the going tough at Reading so far since joining the club earlier this year, will be hoping to get more playtime.

"I was happy to get some minutes under my belt but well I still need to play more. I hope to get some more minutes in the remaining matches," he told Nairobi News.

Timbe joined the club on loan from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.