Kenya: Timbe Puts in Decent Shift as Reading Thrash Luton Town

5 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe finally made an appearance for English Championship side Reading FC as the team edged Luton Town 5-0 in a match played at Kenilworth Road Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ivorian forward Yakou Meite scored four of the five goals with George Puscas scoring the other.

Timbe came in for Guinea-Bissau forward Pele Gomes on the hour mark and put in a decent shift.

Reading had gone for three matches without a win and the result pushes them to thirteen on the log with 52 points from 41 matches.

Luton remains bottom of the table with 40 points having played the same number of matches.

Up next for Reading is a home game against 20th-placed Huddersfield on Tuesday evening.

Timbe, who has found the going tough at Reading so far since joining the club earlier this year, will be hoping to get more playtime.

"I was happy to get some minutes under my belt but well I still need to play more. I hope to get some more minutes in the remaining matches," he told Nairobi News.

Timbe joined the club on loan from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.