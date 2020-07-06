South Africa: Mahwelereng Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo

POLOKWANE - Community members from Mahwelereng and all areas that are serviced by Mahwelereng police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination process after one of its members tested positive for COVID 19.

The temporary mobile Community Service Centre has been placed next to the police barracks which is adjacent to the police station for all community members wanting to access policing services.

The telephone lines at Mahwelereng police station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. Members of the community are advised to use 10111 for emergencies and 082 573 2029 for all other complaints.

The police station is expected to be fully operational again on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 at 07:30. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.