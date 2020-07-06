South Africa: Volksrust Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga

All communities serviced by the Volksrust Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to one member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus yesterday, 04 July 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated on a mobile police station at President Street just in front of the police station. To access the station, the community can call 073 218 1827 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Volksrust police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Tuesday, 07 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Dumsani Khumalo can also be contacted at 082 579 0250.