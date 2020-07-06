South Africa: Tweefontein Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga

All communities serviced by the Tweefontein SAPS are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed due to one of its members working at the detectives environment tested positive for Covid-19 virus on 03 July 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Freedom Church stand number 100 Tweefontein E next to Miliva Taxi Rank and R573 Circle.

To access the station, the community can call the Community Service Centre cellphone number 082 922 9412, Visible Policing Commander Captain Eric Mathavha 082 449 0295, Crime Investigation Service Commander Captain Vusi Mahlangu 082 318 9894, Acting Station Commander Captain Makwena Ephraim Mphela at 082 449 0301.

The telephone lines at Tweefontein police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on 08 July 2020.

The SAPS Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.