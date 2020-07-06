South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for Two Missing Teenage Girls

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo

POLOKWANE: The Police in Vhulaudzi outside Thohoyandou have launched a search operation for two missing teenage girls aged 15 from Tshedza village who were reportedly last seen on Monday, 29 June 2020.

The two girls, Muthali Manno and Mavhukane Ndivhuwo who are friends, allegedly left their homes without informing family members where they were going. Manno was wearing grey tracksuits whereas, Ndivhuwo was wearing a pink jersey and blue denim jeans at the time of their disappearance.

The Police search operation was conducted at relatives, friends and nearby places with no success. Further investigations indicated that the teenagers were on this day seen by villagers along the streets in this village.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to locate these missing persons, may contact Detective Constable Kwinda on 071 677 1766 / 015 973 5200 or Crime stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest Police station.

Police search operation and investigations are still continuing.