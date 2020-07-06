South Africa: Sundra Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga

All communities serviced by the Sundra Police Station are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to one members who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus yesterday, 04 July 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at the NG Church, c/o Witbank Road and Rennie Ave, which is not far from the police station for the convenience of the community. To access the station, the community can call 0829231187 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly. The telephone lines at Sundra Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Wednesday, 08 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Captain Linky Olckers can also be contacted at 082 370 0921.