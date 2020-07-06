South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Rape of 5-Year-Old Girl

5 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Northern Cape

KIMBERLEY: Members of Galeshewe Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit have arrested a 20-year-old male suspect in connection with the rape of a 5-year-old girl. The incident was reportedly committed at Mataleng in Barkley West between 01 February and 26 March 2020.

At the time of the incidents, the victim was staying with her grandmother as her parents is working outside Barkley West area. The child's ordeal was uncovered on 01 July and police were later notified. The suspect is expected to appear before the local Magistrates' court soon and any attempt by the suspect to be released on bail will be opposed.

Meanwhile three rape suspects aged 29, 30 and 60; who allegedly raped a 07-year-old girl will appear before the Kimberley Magistrates' court tomorrow, 06 July 2020. The rape incidents were reportedly committed between January and 25 June 2020. The incidents were reportedly committed at a farm outside Kimberley.

Members of the Kimberley Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are continuing with the investigations.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.