South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Rape of 5-Year-Old Girl

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Northern Cape

KIMBERLEY: Members of Galeshewe Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit have arrested a 20-year-old male suspect in connection with the rape of a 5-year-old girl. The incident was reportedly committed at Mataleng in Barkley West between 01 February and 26 March 2020.

At the time of the incidents, the victim was staying with her grandmother as her parents is working outside Barkley West area. The child's ordeal was uncovered on 01 July and police were later notified. The suspect is expected to appear before the local Magistrates' court soon and any attempt by the suspect to be released on bail will be opposed.

Meanwhile three rape suspects aged 29, 30 and 60; who allegedly raped a 07-year-old girl will appear before the Kimberley Magistrates' court tomorrow, 06 July 2020. The rape incidents were reportedly committed between January and 25 June 2020. The incidents were reportedly committed at a farm outside Kimberley.

Members of the Kimberley Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are continuing with the investigations.