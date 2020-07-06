Kenya: Ruth Matete Finally Allowed to Bury Her Late Husband

Gospel singer Ruth Matete has finally been given a go ahead to bury the body of her husband John Olakanmi Apewajoye who passed on three months ago.

This comes just three weeks after the gospel singer said she had lost hope in ever getting the body of her husband, who was Nigerian.

DELAYED BURIAL

The artiste has also previously accused the Nigerian High Commission of delaying her husband's burial.

However, in a new turn of events, Ms Jeridah Andayi, a gospel show host on Citizen TV on Saturday afternoon shared on her Facebook account the news and asked Kenyans to assist the singer.

"Finally! My lookalike and little sis Ruth Matete can now bury her husband. God is good," she posted on Facebook.

Ms Andayi further asked members of the public to support the singer financially so that Ruth can give her husband a good send off.

CAUSE OF DEATH

The pay bill number is 891300 and the account number is 39659.

Pastor Apewajoye died following a fire incident on March 30, 2020 at their home in Great Wall estate, Athi River.

Ruth has twice been quizzed by homicide detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the death of her husband.

Two weeks after the death of the Nigerian pastor an autopsy by government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that he died as a result of multiple organ failure.