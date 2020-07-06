Angola: Lack of Water Hampers Agricultural Production

5 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The agricultural cooperatives of the municipalities of Viana and Belas, in Luanda, have faced huge difficulties due to the lack of water supply, Angop learnt on Saturday.

The concern was expressed during a hearing meeting the heads of agricultural cooperatives of these localities held on Friday with the managers of Angola Development Bank (BDA).

Speaking to the press, the head of the Ana Nguengue agricultural cooperative, Domingos Pereira, said the lack of water makes it difficult to irrigate the products and hinders obtaining income, adding that the cooperative has 600 hectares and produces cassava, tomatoes, pepper and cabbage.

In his turn, BDA CEO, Henda Inglés, said the visit was part of a plan to interact with agricultural cooperatives and entrepreneurs in the productive sectors in order to finance business initiatives that generate employment and income.

Regarding the lack of water presented by the members of the cooperatives, Ingles assured that they will maintain contact with other institutions to try to solve the problem.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.