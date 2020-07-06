Angola: Lack of Water Hampers Agricultural Production

Luanda — The agricultural cooperatives of the municipalities of Viana and Belas, in Luanda, have faced huge difficulties due to the lack of water supply, Angop learnt on Saturday.

The concern was expressed during a hearing meeting the heads of agricultural cooperatives of these localities held on Friday with the managers of Angola Development Bank (BDA).

Speaking to the press, the head of the Ana Nguengue agricultural cooperative, Domingos Pereira, said the lack of water makes it difficult to irrigate the products and hinders obtaining income, adding that the cooperative has 600 hectares and produces cassava, tomatoes, pepper and cabbage.

In his turn, BDA CEO, Henda Inglés, said the visit was part of a plan to interact with agricultural cooperatives and entrepreneurs in the productive sectors in order to finance business initiatives that generate employment and income.

Regarding the lack of water presented by the members of the cooperatives, Ingles assured that they will maintain contact with other institutions to try to solve the problem.