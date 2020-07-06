Angola: President Congratulates Cabo Verde Counterpart On Independence Day

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço congratulated Sunday Cabo Verde counterpart, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, on the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the National Independence of that country, on July 5th.

In his message of congratulations, Angolan Statesman recalled the deeds of the "brave" men and women of Cabo Verde, who made their expertise and courage available at everyone's dream of freedom, rescue of the sovereignty of their country and successful building of a prosperous and vibrant nation and example of democracy.

"I believe in great chances of possibilities for cooperation existing between our countries", said the President João Lourenço in his message, hoping that these opportunities will be taken for the strengthening of common actions.

Still in the letter, the Angolan Statesman said he hopped that these actions would lead to mutual interest projects, which would favour progress, economic growth and the well-being of the two peoples.

In conclusion of his message, João Lourenço wished his counterpart good health, success and prosperity to the people of Cabo Verde.