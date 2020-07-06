South Africa: Kutloanong Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Free State

The police station in Kutloanong is closed after a member tested positive for Covid 19 virus. The community serviced by the said police station are advised that the Community Service Centres will temporarily operate from a park home outside Odendaalsrus police station. Alternative contact numbers during closure are 082 864 0004 for the Community Service Centre and 071 606 5303 for the Station Commander, Colonel Mkhumbeni.

The building will be disinfected for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols. The community will be informed once the station is operational again. The acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.