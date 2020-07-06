Botswana: Govt Working On COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Francistown — The Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane says despite prioritising the fight against COVID-19, government will not ignore other challenges fronting the country.

Speaking during a meeting with the Francistown COVID-19 Emergency Operation team in Francistown on July 3, Mr Tsogwane noted that the government was working on a recovery plan to help revive the country's economy which had been hit hard by the effects of COVID-19.

He said it was important that no efforts be spared in the fight against COVID-19 to avoid the country from being hit even more.

The Vice President said the industrialisation policy remained one of the policies which needed to be implemented to benefit the city of Francistown.

He said had it not been financial challenges, other Special Economic Zones in Francistown could be implemented to revive the city.

With all the challenges in the context of COVID-19, Mr Tsogwane explained that it was important to not focus only on the implications of the virus, but to take notice and seize opportunities arising from the pandemic.

He talked about the agricultural sector, which he said if developed well, could help the nation become self-reliant.

The Vice President also toured Francistown Senior Secondary School, Setlalekgosi Junior Secondary School and Moremogolo Primary school to check their compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

The Mayor of Francistown Mr Godisang Radisego said the economic recovery plan would help revive the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance Botswana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic called for the nation to be self-reliant and to formulate policies that catered for the informal sector which was capable of helping the country sustain itself.

Francistown South Member of Parliament, Mr Wynter Mmolotsi decried the 22 per cent increase of electricity tarrifs and urged the Ministry of Minerals Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security to see how best the commodity could be made affordable to the public.

He also appealed for enforcement of security at border posts as the city continued to register high numbers of illegal immigrants.

Francistown East Member of Parliament, Mr Buti Billy said there was need for the Francistown economy to be revived citing places like Domboshaba village which could be used as tourist destinations.

He also called for citizen economic empowerment to help enhance citizen participation in the country's development.

Source : BOPA