Botswana: Athletes Receive Stipends

Gaborone — Olympic-bound athletes receive a monthly stipend of P8 333.34 each from Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC).

The five; Nijel Amos, Amantle Montsho, Christine Botlogetswe, Galefele Moroko of athletics and boxer, Keamogetse Kenosi, received their first stipend in April.

According to a BNOC memo to the affiliates, an athlete was eligible for the incentive a month after qualifying until start of the Olympics.

It says the arrangement would be in place until end of this month, but given postponement of the Olympic Games, they were looking into the possibility of extending it by 12 months.

However, some sport pundits were of the view that coaches should have also benefitted because they prepared the atheletes to qualify for the games.

BNOC chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho, said in an interview that the incentive was only applicable to athletes.

He said his organisation valued contribution of coaches, administrators and medicine personnel.

He said they would continue to find opportunities so that all key stakeholders could receive rewards.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games were postponed to August 2021 in Japan.

Meanwhile, World Athletics has announced that qualification period for the Olympic Games has been suspended, effective April 6 to November 30, 2020 following consultation with Athletes' Commission, Area Presidents and Council.

It says subject to the global situation returning to normal, the qualification period will resume on December 1 and continue to the new qualification deadline in 2021 set by the International Olympic Committee.

Source : BOPA