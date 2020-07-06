Kenyatta's Niece Nana Celebrates 21 Years of Being a Recovered Alcoholic

5 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Kenyatta International Convention Centre, CEO Nana Gecaga is celebrating 21 years of recovering from being an alcoholic, which she says is one of the most important milestones in her life.

Ms Gecaga, who has been vocal on how alcoholism ruined her life, says she is glad to have quit driking.

"21 years ago today I made the biggest decision in my life which was to stop drinking. I just want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with me 21 years ago till today. Thank you for your support, encouragement and love," she wrote on Instagram.

⭐️ 21 years ago today I made the biggest decision in my life which was to STOP DRINKING 🙏🏽 I just want to thank EVERYONE who has been on this journey with me 21 years ago till TODAY. Thank you for your support, encouragement and LOVE 🙏🏽

During a past interview, Ms Gecaga admitted that she used to drink up to a crate of beer and a bottle of hard liquor in one sitting.

Her love for alcohol blew up some of her dreams, one of which was to become an athlete.

Here are some congratulatory messages from Kenyans to Ms Gecaga on her achievement.

"So so so proud of you and so happy for you!!!!! It's never easy to decide and it takes a lot of vulnerability 💕🥂 I am so happy for you," Shiku.gathingi said.

"Proud of you!" Coachroseanne wrote.

"Love you Nans 💜 ... inspired by the path you have chosen 🌈," Sansidietz commented.

"Proud of you! The power is within! 🌹🌹🌹❤," Iamterrymichuki said.

"It is a tough decision, and at the end of the day no one can make it for you but yourself. Saved by the rock bottom. Congratulations!" Waceke_n said.

"I salute you, I look up to you. I owe you so much hun. Only God knows. You inspire me so much. Thank you for being my mentor. I pray for Heavens 😇🙏 to open for you today. For the lives you continue to touch," Chichiart remarked.

