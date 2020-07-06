South Africa: Eersterust SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng

All communities serviced by Eersterust Police Station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from a mobile truck at the station's main gate. The Community is advised to call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Eersterust police station. The telephone lines at Eersterust police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure but the acting Station Commander Capt Mokwana can be reached on 082 822 8337.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.